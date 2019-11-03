Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state said on Sunday in Makurdi that he has dismantled all negative tendencies often believed to deter progress in the Government House and the state.

Ortom said this during a special thanksgiving service organised in his honour by the Independent Print-Media Publishers Association of Nigeria (IPPAN) at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi.

“Since my arrival, I have dedicated a special time on daily basis to be with God because He works in miraculous ways; those working against me are wasting their time and will never succeed.

“I have dismantled the devils in Benue Government House; they cannot come near us again. The devil does not have a place in our Government House again.

“I am not afraid of any human being. I once heard that some people are planning to kill my security aides, kidnap me and dismember me parts by parts until I die, but I have told them that God will not allow that to happen.

“I have brought myself close to God; there is no turning back. When people plan against me, l will always floor them because God is with me,” he said.

The governor appealed to Benue state people to exercise patience and judge his performance at the end of his second term, pointing out that he has already executed projects and policies that would benefit generations yet unborn.

In a sermon, Evangelist Michael Ewache said that the battles facing the state were more spiritual than physical, declaring that “we need light to shine and take over darkness in the state.”

Polio: Jigawa LG commences vaccination of 43,380 children

The cleric, who read from the Book of 1st Samuel, Chapter 2, verse 9, and Romans, Chapter 9, verse 11, said that God cannot be questioned on his leadership choices.

“If Ortom wants everybody to understand his ways, he will never fulfil his assignment in Government House. God’s signature cannot be deleted by any human being,” he added.

In his address, the National President of IPPAN, Mr. Babs Usigbe, commended the governor for his support to the association over the years.