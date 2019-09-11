Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state accompanied by members of the state executive council stormed the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to witness the adoption of final written addresses in the petition filed against his re-election by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Jime.

The governor, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the tribunal session, expressed confidence that given the quality of defence mounted by his team of lawyers, the tribunal would deliver judgement in his favour.

According to him, the Benue people voted overwhelmingly for him at the polls and therefore, called on his supporters to remain prayerful and law -abiding as they await the final decision of the tribunal.

In his reaction, the All Progressives Congress Deputy Governorship candidate, Dr. Samuel Odeh said the party was able to prove its case before the tribunal and hopes for positive result at the end of the day.

In their separate remarks, lead counsel for the PDP, S.T. Hon (SAN), stated that the APC’s case is defective, asserting that the onus lies on them to prove their claims which they failed to do during proceedings.

But, Joe Abaagu appearing for the APC said as a lead witness, the PDP was unable to cross -examine him thereby, putting their case under threat.

The tribunal reserved its judgement and has adjourned indefinitely, informing parties to the petition that the date for its ruling would be communicated to them.