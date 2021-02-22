Ortom blast Bala Mohammed Calls Him ‘Terrorist Terrorising Nigeria — Daily Times Nigeria

On Monday, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom accused his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, of being a terrorist based on his statements supporting the carrying of AK-47 by herdsmen to defend themselves.

Governor Ortom, who made this allegation in Makurdi, Benue state capital, while addressing journalists, stated that Governor Mohammed must be a terrorist for supporting foreign herdsmen’s use of illegal weapons.

“I wouldn’t want to be joining issues with my brother, friend, and colleague Bauchi Governor. But since he has continued to vilify, intimidate and blackmail me. It is said that silence is consent. I am compelled to respond to him.

“I am beginning to think that my brother, the governor of Bauchi State is part of the terrorist Fulani organization that is terrorizing this country.

“Why do I say this? This is the same governor who took the oath of office to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This constitution does not leave room for allowing foreign herdsmen to come in without valid papers.

“This is a man who says that a Fulani man is a global man and can come in from anywhere and enter Nigeria. It is quite disappointing to hear a governor who took the oath of office …maybe he should go back and check the oath of office he took to check maybe the constitution gives room for foreign terrorist Fulani herdsmen to come into Nigeria,” Ortom said.

He also referred to the assertion by Governor Mohammed that herders should carry AK-47 to defend themselves, adding that I don’t know where this country’s constitution enables it.

The Benue Governor, therefore, called on Governor Mohammed to render an unreserved apology and learn from the provisions of the constitution that, land both territorial, forest, and aquatic, are vested on the governor of a state who holds them in trust, instead of indulging in inciting Fulani herdsmen against innocent Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State last week Friday defended his comment about armed herders, explaining that he used AK-47 as a figure of speech for protection.

“It is a figure of speech to show you the despondence, the desperation and frustration, and the agony that this particular person is exposed to by his own people, by his own tribe, and by other tribes who have all seen him as a criminal and therefore, he has the inalienable right to protect himself,” the governor said during a television interview.