Governor Samuel Ortom has approved the appointment of a new Executive Secretary for the Benue state Teaching Board (TSB), Dr. Frank Ikyugun.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Dr. Ikyugun was the information officer in the Benue state Civil Service Commission and later transferred his services to the Federal university of Agriculture, Makurdi as a lecturer.

He aspired to become the chairman of Guma Local Government Area on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but later withdrew from the race on grounds of zoning.

It will be recalled that last Friday, the immediate past Executive Secretary, Dr. Wilfred Uji had resigned his appointment citing high- handedness and stringent bureaucratic bottlenecks as occasioned by the ommissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar as reasons.

Uji accused the commissioner of perpetuating corruption in the ministry of education and threatened to drag him before the Economic and Financial Crimes and other offences Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

The former TSB executive wecretary alleged that for over four years, the commissioner had collected from school principals and students various sums of money for the purchase of machines and biometric capturing of students among othersz but allegedly diverted same to his personal use.

At a news conference in Makurdi last Saturday, Prof. Ityavyar had accused Uji of flouting government’s directive, gross misconduct and incompetence, saying Gov. Ortom had approved his sack and probe.