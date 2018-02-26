Orode Uduaghan considers marriage again

Orode, daughter of the former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, is ready to take a shot at marriage again after her failed union with Ryan Okpu

The mother of two has shifted her focus to her non- governmental organization, the Pink Pearl Foundation, which she established in memory of her late aunty, since her former union broke down due “irreconcilable differences “

She picked the pieces of her life together and threw herself into her pet project, which aims to educate women about the dangers of breast and cervical cancer, two of the most common killers of women

The psychologist graduate of the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada, has been making waves in recent times with her pet project

Currently she has put the sordid tales of the crashed marriage behind her

Ajibade Alabi