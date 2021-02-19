Orlu: “As bad as Rochas is, he wouldn’t allow this, maybe this was why they wanted Uzodinma”- Reno Omokri

Is not longer news that, some military men allegedly attacked Orlu Community in Imo State on Thursday afternoon.

There are some video footage of Helicopters dropping Airstrikes, that have already circulated the internet.

And some many people have been Reacting to the news. According to sahara news report, the reason the military visited the Community with Airstrikes was because, they wanted to destroy men of the Eastern Security Network.

The recent attack in the Orlu Community, has now increased the tension that’s already on ground.

Watch As the @MBuhari Regimes Rains Terror On Orlu, and Rains Amnesty on Bandits. Has The Nigerian Civil War Really Ended?#RenosMasterClass https://t.co/w7sfk4yEqo — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 18, 2021

And people have been calling different Igbo leaders, to speak up against the act in their Orlu. Reno Omokri have been speaking about the issue on Twitter since the news went viral.

And in one of his tweet, he shared his own opinion about how things would have turned out to be, assuming Hope Uzodinma was not the Governor of the state.

Reno Omokri in his reaction said that, if not for the Supreme court Governor in Imo, the invasion of Orlu by troops, helicopter and artillery wouldn’t have happened.

He then said that, The immediate past Governors of State would not have let his happened.

And that, ” as bad as Rochas is, he would not allow this, maybe this was why they wanted Uzodinma”. Here is the screenshot of his tweet.