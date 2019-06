Orji’s son, Chinedu emerges speaker Abia assembly

Prince Nwankwo, Owerri

The eldest son of the former Governor of Abia state, Senator Theodore Orji, Chinedu Orji, has emerged as the speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly.

Chinedu Orji represents Umuahia Central state Constituency in the state House of Assembly. This is his second term in the House, having being elected in 2015.

Orji, popularly known as “Ikuku Abia” will be deputized by Ifeanyi Uchendu representing Ohafia South state Constituency.