Orji Kalu: Nigeria will not move forward with violence

Senator Orji Kalu, the Senate’s Chief Whip, said that the country would not progress if thuggery, crime, and vices are tolerated.

He said this in response to the violent attack on the Uzuakoli Police Station in Abia state’s Bende Local Government Area. Gunmen set fire to the Uzuakoli Police Station on the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia highway in the early hours of Monday.

He described the attack as “unjustified, uncivilized, and barbaric.”

In a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja, Kalu condemned the heinous act and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Following that, he urged security forces to work together to prevent a repeat of the incident.

“I strongly condemn the attack on the Uzuakoli Police Station in Abia’s Bende local government area, as well as the subsequent release of detainees from the station.

”The ugly incident is saddening and devastating. The personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who were attacked are serving the country and its citizenry and as such shouldn’t be molested.

Meanwhile, Kalu appealed to the people of Bende LGA to be calm and peaceful.