Organized labour lauds Gov Diri's prosperity fortunes — Daily Times Nigeria

AHERHOKE OKIOMA,YENAGOA

The Leadership of Organized labour in Bayelsa State yesterday expressed confidence that the fortunes of public servants in the state would be enhanced under the Prosperity Administration of Senator Douye Diri.

Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), in the state, Comrade John Bipre Ndiomu who gave the indication in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa said that the first year of Governor Diri in office has given the workforce cause to be hopeful for better things to come.

He said, “As far as the workforce is concerned, we want to commend the government, the Miracle Governor, and his deputy.

“Their first year in office, we will appreciate them for what they have done for the workforce. In 2020, even with the economic crisis in the country, salaries were being paid on time. Not just salaries, certain allowances that were outstanding –the weigh-in allowance and then the 18% minimum wage arrears owed teachers since 2011.

“In addition, we had a very serious problem with payment of gratuities which the government took up immediately they came on board. And so we are happy. We commend them, we appreciate them for what they are doing and we will collaborate with them”, the NLC chairman enthused.

He further said that labour would continue to engage the government on other grey areas, particularly as it concerns the welfare of members of NULGE, stressing that a committee had already been set up to look into the challenges in the higher education sector.

“So I am sure we will end well with this government. We are very hopeful and I want to encourage all workers to be committed to their jobs”, he charged.

On the issue of the 30% minimum wage, Ndiomu explained that the government was still addressing the outstanding 18% minimum wage arrears; hence labour would give the government some time to be through with that.

Besides labour matters, the NLC chairman said the government has initiated many projects in the last year, and expressed the hope that the administration would be able to complete the projects in record time.

“I think he (Gov Diri) surprised the state at the beginning of the year by coming up with a lot of projects and I think that has convinced a lot of people and people generally are happy with him.

“I hope he is going to complete all the projects he has started. So I think it is a good beginning, a good start and we are hopeful that prosperity will be in Bayelsa State for everybody”, Ndiomu concluded