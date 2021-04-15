Organization commends SMEDAN DG over rural healthcare intervention

By Tunde Opalana

A health promotion service organization, Klytical Allied Ltd has commended the Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Radda for his humanitarian intervention in rural healthcare.

The Director General was applauded for his interest in and sponsoring of a health outreach in Charanchi and Dutsin Ma local government areas of Katsina State during which about 2759 villages received medical attention, medications and referral on various diseases.

A team of experts from Klytical Allied Ltd led by Dr. Vincent Okpara were at SMEDAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday to make a visual presentation of the outreach and award of honour to Dr. Radda.

Okpara said the outreach done in three phases comprised of health talk in preparation for the outreach; distribution of medications and referral for further medical attention.

Making a presentation of the outreach, Dr.Ifeyinwa Ani – Osheku, said perennial diseases and ailments prevalent among people of the area include high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, stroke, low back pain, arthritis,respiratory tract, urinary tract problems, cataract and glaucoma were attended to by the team of experts and 25 health volunteers.

The organisation called on persons in public offices to emulate the kind gesture of the SMEDAN director general.

Responding, Dr. Radda said he was impressed by the level of commitment of a team of medical experts from Klytical Allied Ltd to the outreach project.

He said “I sincerely thank the organisation for providing the outreach. The approach to the outreach was a success story. You have done it beyond my expectation . What I saw and heard from people is quite encouraging.

“I will like you to do more of this sacrifice to the nation. It is a fact that there is deficiency in healthcare delivery. Government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility. We need organisations like yours to bridge the infrastructural deficit in medicine and healthcare sector.

“The acceptance and response to the outreach programme shows that there is a huge deficit in medical care”.

He charge the organisation to continue providing assistance to alleviate suffering if people at the grassroots.

Dr. Radda sought constant medical advice and information to majority of illiterate people living in the grassroots