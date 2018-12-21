Organised labour plans to recall industrial action over minimum wage debacle

Like this: Like Loading...

The organised labour has condemned the ploy by the federal government to delay passage of the new national minimum wage bill to the national assembly. Adding that the executives have until December 31, 2018, to do so or face intense industrial action. The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), United Labour Congress, (ULC) after an executive meeting in Lagos, disclosed in a joint statement that they rejected plans by the federal government to set up a high- powered technical committee on the new national minimum wage, adding that It is diversionary and a delay tactics.“The Federal Government is expected to transmit the New National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly on or before the 31st of December 2018.” “The federal Government is planning to set up a high-powered Technical Committee which is alien to the Tripartite process and ILO conventions on National Minimum Wage setting mechanism. The National minimum wage committee was both technical and all-encompassing in its compositions.” “Organised Labour will not guarantee industrial Peace and harmony if, after the 31st of December 2018, the Draft Bill is not transmitted to the National Assembly.” “The National Minimum Wage is not only for Public sector workers but for all workers both Private and Public.” “This serves as a statutory notice for Labour to lift suspended Nation-wide Industrial action.” The organised labour however urged Nigerian workers to be vigilant and prepared to campaign and vote against candidates and Political Parties who are not supportive of the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage.