FG, order Discos to reverse electricity tariff— Landlord Tenant Association

A group, Landlords and Tenants Association of Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government to order electricity distribution companies (Discos) to reverse the increase in tariff.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the association who briefed newsmen during the weekend in Ijora-Badia, Lagos State, also adviced the government to urge Discos to give customers prepaid meters.

The president of the Association Prince Rilwan Akiolu stated: “We are organising this news conference to enable the President Muhammadu Buhari administration know the plight of Nigerians as regards the hike in tariff by Discos and increase in fuel pump price.

“The National Assembly has declared that estimated billing is a crime against the country and should be abolished. But till now, the Discos are still giving customers estimated billing. We hereby reject and condemn increase in tariff without a proper metering system throughout the nation.

“Nigerian Electrical Regulatory Commission (NERC) has come up with rules and laws guiding the Discos to protect Nigerians from being exploited, but the Discos don’t comply with such rules. The question is what has the government done to penalise them for extorting the public?

‘’We are not against the government and NERC increasing energy tariff because of the global economy, but before such increment, we demand that every customer should be given prepaid meter.”

He also advised the government to revoke the licence of any Disco that failed to give its customers prepaid meters.

General Secretary of the association Mr. Oni Akintunde and the Chairman, Amukoko branch, Mr. Adeleke Taiwo, said they had been in the struggle against exploitation by Discos for years.