Chairman Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, on Tuesday called for a comprehensive probe of those connected with the N30 billion Benin water storm project embarked upon by the state government to curb erosion in the state.

Chief Orbih made the call during an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the project site in Egor Local Government Area of the state. He alleged that the project which has been abandoned has eventually become a permanent habitat for mosquitoes.

“I call for a comprehensive probe of this project; from the time they acquired the N30 billion bond, those who facilitated the bond, those who were paid the commission of N1.5 billion and those who are now shifting blame for the disaster here.

“They have been part of this project and they must account for the public funds that have been wasted here. You can see this is just a mere erosion control project. They called it a very big title, the Benin water storm project.

“There is no storm here; there is no water storm project, there is no earthquake, nothing. It is all deceit. They have constructed a gutter that has become a permanent habitat for mosquitoes,” he alleged.

The state PDP chairman said for them to put an end to the ugly narrative in the state, the citizens must join hands with the PDP in 2020 to edge out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read Also: Expect massive influx of investors soon, Gov. Matawalle tells Zamfara people

“You will also agree with me that the Edo people have seen for themselves the blame game of the APC government in Edo state.

“As we approach 2020, which is an election year for the people of Edo state, we call on Edo people to watch very closely the blame game by the APC actors in Edo state between Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki.

“It is very obvious that there is something that is wrong with this government. It is the duty of government to carry out projects that will be in the best interest of the people, but here we are, a project that they informed the state will cost about N30 billion, they are now talking about N150 billion to complete this project.

“They have also come out to say it will take another 30 years for them to be able to complete this project and at a time none of them probably will be alive to answer for the failure of this project.

“Let me state clearly here, Edo state people are tired of this blame game between godfather and the godson. Starting from the Specialist Hospital project to the crisis in the state House of Assembly and now the Benin water storm project, it is all blame game,” he added.

Orbih said the state governor has no right to abandon the project which he was part and parcel of, asserting that he should stop the blame game and complete the project for respite to return to the people of the area.

“I want Edo people to look at this government, look at the failure of this government and l urge them to put an end to this disaster. I can say quite clearly, that we need to change the narrative in Edo state politics, the deceit and the distortion of facts must come to an end,” he added.