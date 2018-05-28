Oracle D Debut with Street Banger, Oshaprapra

That there is a long list of contemporary musicians across genres shaping the current soundscape of Nigerian entertainment industry at the moment is like stating the obvious. But the good news here is that, there is a new talent on the bloc which is Adesegun Adebayo Adebanjo popularly known as Oracle D.

The Ijebu-Ode born rapper turned singer has been behind the scene for quiet sometimes now trying to perfect his craft.

The fast-rising super dynamic singer who started from the street is not only battle ready to take his position in the highly competitive industry but ready to drop his street vibes single with video.

His new street hit banger is titled, Oshaprapra featuring another creative singer, Sk2nice.

In case you don’t know, WiseBee produced Oshaprapra that has been topping musical chart lately.