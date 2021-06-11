OPSH poised to restore peace to Plateau – Commander

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in charge of security in Plateau is determined to restore peace to the crisis-ridden north-central state and is ready to tackle every hindrance, Commander of the Force, Maj. Gen. Onyemulu Dominic, has said.

“The OPSH is determined to remove all encumbrances to peace in the state. We are focused on restoring stability and shall remove every encumberance on our path”.

Onyemulu who spoke to our correspondent on Thursday in Jos said troops under his Command has put so much efforts to ensure the peace currently being enjoyed.

“Peace is a process and we are determined to eliminate all the encumbrances so that the larger percentage of the population will be able to coexist peacefully.

“Every encumbrance to the peace of this state will be removed, no matter who is involved.

“Whatever is going to be an impediment, especially for those in the hinterlands to sleep, woke up and go about their businesses peacefully, we will take it out.

The commander stated that the OPSH had discovered few elements within the society who were manipulating the naivety of some people to promote violence.

He expressed optimism that violence would not be witnessed again because Plateau had turned a new curve that enthroned a new beginning of understanding and tolerance.

“As you witness, there is not much of angst on the Plateau because there is a greater understanding among people of different tribes and among religious divides.

“We will be building on it more tacitly so that everything on the Plateau will go back to what it used to be.

“The time is up for trouble makers because there is greater understanding for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“People are traversing all parts of the state now unmolested, except for the few incidences of cult activities some of which we have arrested and promptly dealt with,” he further said.

Onyemulu pointed out that the successes so far achieved in the search for peace on the Plateau was done through collaborative efforts of all security agencies.

He said that regular security meetings were being held to strategise and come up with new ways to address challenges as they emerge.