Tribute to a visionary at 50

First things first, Emeka Mba is an easy going, hardworking man.

A jolly good fellow as described by everyone who has worked with him, he has dedicated decades to the media and movie industry in Nigeria crossing new frontiers and taking Nollywood to levels no one could imagine.

Emeka Mba has more than 28 years’ experience in the converged fields of media, entertainment and communications technology, as well as regulatory policy management. He is considered by many of his peers as a leading visionary and thinker in the role of government policy and technology in shaping the trajectory and growth of the sector, and its impact on social and economic development.

Emeka served for almost three years as Director General/CEO of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator. Prior to appointment as DG NBC, Emeka also served for two terms as the Director General of the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the federal government agency responsible for regulating films and video works distribution and exhibition in Nigeria.

Mba’s big 50 is quite the paradox. First of all, we cannot believe that this man who constantly reinvents himself and is eternally young is clocking the big 5-0 and on the other hand, we are surprised that he has achieved all these milestones for media and entertainment in Nigeria before clocking 50; how did he cram all this into those few years?

A mild yet effective man, Emeka Mba has a reputation for turning organisations around; his footprints are still in the National Film and Video Censors board. The NFVCB woke up from mere regulations to creating global opportunities for the entertainment industry; A big breakthrough for the industry and for Nigeria.

Emeka Mba’s tenure at the National Broadcasting Commission was pivotal to the commission’s future. Mba reshaped the commission, raising funds for the analogue to digital transition, a process which was on track till he left the commission in 2016.

A silent yet diligent achiever, many enjoy the fruits of his vision and hard work without even knowing it; Mba conceived and facilitated the launch of the continent’s first satellite movie channel “AfricaMagic” on the DStv bouquet..

He also was managing director of Phillips Media Entertainment Ltd, a specialized media entertainment consulting service of Phillips Consulting Nigeria, and was for eight and a half years, Regulatory Affairs Manager for MultiChoice Nigeria, responsible for Regulatory strategy and Policy; He also managed and was responsible for Development of Local Programming Policy.

Mba has a BSc. Mass Communications from Enugu State University of Technology, Nigeria, and an Advanced Management Programe (AMP) diploma in Media & Entertainment management from the IESE Business School of New York; Mr. Mba also completed the Strategic Management of Regulatory and Enforcement Agencies Program, at Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government, and Executive Education.

In 2015, Emeka Mba was awarded the African Broadcast Regulator of the year for his groundbreaking work in the sector.

Career achievements aside, Emeka Mba is a good husband, a great father and friend to his children and a happy spark in the life of those lucky enough to call him friend. He is a team spirit and an ever ready helping hand.

As we celebrate this beautiful soul today, we wish him many more years; not just for his sake but for the world we live in. The world doesn’t get an Emeka Mba everyday and the world needs more of him.

Happy Birthday to a cool, good fellow; Happy Birthday Emeka Mba.

