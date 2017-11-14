‘It is very tragic when teachers cannot pass exams’ President Buhari

President Buhari has described as tragic the events in Kaduna state where primary school teachers failed woefully the primary 4 questions set for them during a competency test organized by the state government last month. Over 21,000 teachers failed the test and would be dismissed from the service.

While speaking at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on the challenges facing the Education sector in Nigeria, President Buhari said what Governor El-Rufai is doing is to rid Education in the state of rot and decay.

”It is a very serious situation when teachers cannot pass their exams. They are supposed to teach the children to pass, it is a very tragic situation we are in and this gathering together to me is the most important in this administration.” he said