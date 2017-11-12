What are snakes looking for in your house?

How Do Snakes Get Inside Homes?

Snakes wander into homes in search of prey and nesting sites or find themselves inside purely by accident. Since the pests cannot chew or dig, they must gain entrance through small holes and cracks at ground level. Depending on their size, snakes may even be able to slither under gaps in doors. Once inside, the pests travel throughout houses inside walls, pipes, and around trusses.



Where Are They Commonly Found Indoors?

If snakes are able to secure consistent access to food, the pests establish long-term nests. They also flock inside homes when the weather wreaks havoc with their cold-blooded bodies. For example, during periods of extreme heat, the pests seek out leaky water pipes and other cool, damp areas. Additionally, snakes in houses are commonly found in walls, crawl spaces, basements, attics, and drop ceilings.

Removal

In addition to the threat of their painful and sometimes deadly bites, snakes are capable of transmitting diseases. Therefore, it is essential to eliminate infestations before their numbers become rampant. Homeowners can seal gaps in building foundations with caulk, store woodpiles off the ground, clear debris out of yards regularly, and erect snake-proof fences to reduce the possibility of attracting the pests inside. If infestations of snakes in the house already exist, individuals should contact the experts at Critter Control to eradicate populations.