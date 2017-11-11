Scientist reveal how many minutes ‘good sex’ is supposed to last

Sometimes, sex doesn’t last very long. You’re just way too aroused, and it’s over sooner than it should be. Other times, you just keep going and going and going and next thing you know you’re an old man. Yeah, it varies.

But how long is great sex supposed to last, start to finish? 11 minutes? 26 minutes? Exactly 2 hours and 17 seconds? Luckily, a group of sexperts weighed in on this pressing question so that we can finally know how long it takes to reach the zenith of coital perfection.

A survey by researchers at Penn State asked American and Canadian psychologists, physicians, social workers, marriage therapists, and nurses what they believe the ideal length of a bang session is, from the moment you stick it in until you cum, and I think we can trust their judgement. They are professionals, after all.

According to the survey, a quickie of only one to two minutes is way too short, boinking for three to seven minutes is merely “adequate,” seven to 13 minutes is “desirable,” and a 10 to 30-minute romp is simply too long. Well, okay then.

“A man’s or woman’s interpretation of his or her sexual functioning as well as the partner’s relies on personal beliefs developed in part from society’s messages, formal and informal,” the researchers said.

“Unfortunately, today’s popular culture has reinforced stereotypes about sexual activity. Many men and women seem to believe the fantasy model of large penises, rock-hard erections and all-night-long intercourse.”

Well said, researchers. Going at it all night long would probably result in someone passing out and a whole lot of friction burn.

“With this survey, we hope to dispel such fantasies and encourage men and women with realistic data about acceptable sexual intercourse, thus preventing sexual disappointments and dysfunctions,” said Lead author Eric Corty.

Earlier research found that most people want their sex sessions, from foreplay until that final mind-blowing orgasm, to last 30 minutes or longer. When you factor in the ideal time of seven to 13 minutes of actual intercourse, that leaves adequate time for foreplay, thus the perfect roll in the hay.

Plus, a recent survey by sex toy retailer Adam & Eve found that for most people, foreplay lasts 20 minutes, and the actual P-in-V part of sex lasts 7.3 minutes, thus putting the majority of us in the “desirable” sex time frame. Yay! Give yourself a hearty pat on the back. You deserve it.

But then again, nobody wants to be sexually average, so you do you, my dude. Do it with your woman however long you goddamn please. Make it short and sweet, or go at it for an hour. It’s your life.