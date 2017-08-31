Why President Buhari’s fight against corruption is not yielding result – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the ineffectiveness of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption on the inability of national institutions to act independently.

Governor Wike spoke during a courtesy visit by officials of Chatham House, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, UK, to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike noted that “political influence has weakened the fight against corruption. It is difficult to fight corruption when the institutions are weak.

“Claiming to fight corruption with weak institutions may just be a political ploy to attract sympathy from western countries.”

Earlier, Manager of the Africa Programme at Chatham House, Tighisti Amare, invited Wike to the institute to deliver a keynote address on developmental issues, which he accepted.

It could be recalled that Social rights organization, the Integrity Group issued a two-week ultimatum to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice

Walter Onnoghen to resign his position for hobnobbing with Governor Wike despite his many “corrupt” activities

The group is also demanding the investigation of Justice Onnoghen for allegedly violating his oath of office.

The Integrity Group in a petition signed by its Executive Director, Livingstone Wechie to the National Judicial Council, NJC accused Onnoghen of particularly.