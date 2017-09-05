Obiano for second term in Anambra guber race: Matters arising

Come November 2017, Governor Willy Obiano will stake his reputation for a second term race.The politics of Anambra has always been controversial as there is a powerful array of contenders for the Awka Government House.

From the days of Ngige and Mbadinuju it has been a case of many money bags.

During Ngige’s race to take over from Mbaginuju, he fell on evil days as he was kidnapped and taken to Okija Shrine to swear to certain oaths before he will win the election. Chris Uba reigned supreme then and was ready to bankroll his election on certain conditions. After winning the election Ngige resurfaced and he did according to the oaths he swore to.

After the troubling first term he left the PDP and joined the APC. Peter Obi came after and won the election on the platform of APGA and greatly transformed Anambra State into a growing concern and the business hub of Onitsha became a clean and friendly city. APGA was Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s creation ostensibly, to create a formidably solid party for the Igbos. After Peter Obi finished his term, he introduced another business friend of his to take

over the mantle of leadership from him.

In between some bad blood loomed so large that the friendly politicians became like cat and mouse in Anambra affairs.

Now that Willy Obiano is coming for his second term he had openly said he does not need Peter Obi to win his second term in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Anambra in November .

In a state where many money bags chest out for gubernatorial races, it will take some time for the people of Anambra to go to the polls without any misgivings.

Earlier in the past few months the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu had vowed to stop the Anambra elections until certain conditions are fulfilled.

Anambra State home to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe is currently facing hard times labeled as the Light of the Nation.

The MASSOB and IPOB are also at loggerheads, while MASSOB says the elections will go on IPOB says No to the forthcoming elections.

In as much as people of the South East are embroiled in this game of elections or no elections, it is difficult to fathom the direction of the Igbos.

The Igbo political elite had spoken that they are for a united Federal Republic of Nigeria but they are not opposed to some form of restructuring.

Where do we place the Anambra guber elections if there are disconcerting views from the radical IPOB group which shot down activities in the South East some months ago on May 30th to celebrate the declaration of Biafra by IKEMBA Ojukwu during the civil war.

Two things can happen. If the IPOB threat to disturb the Anambra elections in November becomes a reality, then by default APGA could lose the election to another party voters who will storm polling booths and vote out APGA faithfuls.

The lucky parties will be APC and PDP who are waiting in the wings to capture Anambra guber elections.

Whatever happens the security operatives of the federal government should be more proactive and keep the peace as required for a free and fair election.