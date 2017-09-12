Lack of democratic dividends bane of country’s division

A great number of Nigerians are happy that their President has come back and expected him to be acclimatised with the happenings but the next day he spoke out repeating what has been putting Nigeria down politically.

He started defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and indivisibility as if it is a Bible or Koran to defend. The problem of the new world can impel new citizens of the 21st century to question an old structure that creates fear in some people.

Nigeria has really demonstrated their needs and what can prevent war in our country. The only thing is implementation.

The president should sleep over these important issues and not dismissing them with a wave of hands for it will not be politically profitable for our cherished president. Our president should not sit on a conical hill and issue out command as if people are “mu mu”. The world is changing. The media is giving a voice to the marginalised in Nigeria.

Nigeria is derailing and you should do something to leave legacies behind for defense mechanism will not do at this time when people are wounded and degraded by poverty.

You are a good man, but do not let those who are around you, use their conflict of interest to mar your good name. Life is not win-win but at times, it is win-lose. APC was telling us that they are better than Jonathan’s regime.

They have not demonstrated it in our lives and in our businesses. People who used to travel to China cannot travel there again.

During Jonathan’s time, our GDP was stronger than that of South Africa. Now, in spite of corruption saga of president Zuma, South Africa is said to be the strongest economy in Africa. We saw you, clad in Igbo traditional attire, welcomed by the Igbo governors, calling you “Onye isi ala” but they are the one who are too comfortable than their constituencies.

The American President, Donald Trump is not finding it easy when the media is following him and seeing his style of governance. Trump wants American media to report what the president wants and when this is not done, the president condemns the media. This is also what the media in the Third world is experiencing in their reportings. The media should showcase the leaders of the world not just when the opposition does not agree with the result of the election.

You can see in any country where media is not allowed to report what they see, the country becomes a tyranny of the oppressed.

Media is an important vehicle in a democratic country. Where media is not allowed to report properly, that country becomes anarchistic. Presidential leadership is expected to benefit the masses not the privileged group who have been feeding fat.

Media help to protect democracy and exposes the deeds and misdeeds of the government. Media in America are not happy when President Trump goes outside democracy and forces the people on his ideology, the populist ideology different from democracy the Americans are known for. America that is seen as a country of free world is diminishing because of sectarian politics of “America First” by President Trump.

Sectarian politics does not see things in totality; when the problem of a country is solved by only one man, there will be a drag to see the problem holistically. It takes people of creativity to solve problems faster.

It takes brave people to solve the problem of the country. Creative Nigerians have tried to promote Nigerian economy. For example, the Nigerian music industry is unbelievable for its creativity to the Nigerian economy. When a president has vendetta for its predecessor, and wastes its time complaining and continues without working hard to show that it is better than the former, it becomes a bad taste to his supporters. The judgment is for the people.

In politics of today we are concerned with “Who is believable.” We are living in a world of “seeing is believing.” We want to see what president Buhari can do for Nigerians before his tenure is over, for Nigerians’ needs are legion. If he leaves the problems for any incoming president, he will not make good history as Jonathan left some of the things that kept us unhappy, the implementation of the National Conference of 2014.

Even though the president cannot give millions of naira in the hands of its citizens but the people want amenities, good roads, better businesses, better housing, better economy, better lives like other people, good employment for our youth, heeding to restructuring, making citizens live without fear in their country. Nigeria is becoming adult in its perception of politics and anyone who rules Nigeria must be flexible for it is media friendly to make things work for the interest of Nigeria.

Nigeria and politicians must be media friendly to let them know how we are governed and promote unity and development.

The politicians should not be allergic to media otherwise their body language would be misinterpreted as unsecured. We don’t want Nigerian politicians to see our media as reporting fake news as president Trump sees American media. Nigeria respects the media because they have human face and they don’t report to destroy their country as western media give unbalanced news on Africa. The media must be the servant of the nation and not conflict of interest.

Trump calls media “Sick news media.” Trump cannot work alone with his anti media rhetoric – that Journalists are liars and sick people. This is a way of dividing his country. The media is a part of moving the country ahead and showing the world how the country is prospering. Without media, we would not have known the election of Trump and

Hillary Clinton. We would not have known that America had a Black President that Trump sees only from his eyes. With the media we can access Trump’s opinions on various issues even our own president. Through media, we have come to know that America has KKK, anti-Semitism and white supremacists that cause divide in America. Through media, we come to know that human beings are basically the same and no race is better. America is division by racism, while Nigeria is also divided by lack of democratic dividends.

The Very Reverend Monsignor Livinus Ukah is parish priest of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Aboru, Lagos