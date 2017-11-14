Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, to sue FG after breaking his leg in a road accident

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says he will be taking the Federal government to court after he broke his leg in an accident while going to work. Speaking at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja today, Falana

“I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way. I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalized. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God. I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”