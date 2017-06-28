Clerics urge Nigerians to live for love, unity

Nigerians have been urged to live their lives in a manner that would reflect love and unity of the country.

Some leaders of the Christian faith including Arch Bishop John Praize , General Overseer of the Dominion Chapel and Dr Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church gave the advise in Abuja at the Service of songs organized by the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) region 10, for its departed Assistant General Overseer, Pastor Oluwole Obanure who died on May 2.

The clergies who described the late Obanure as a man of peace who lived all his life to serve God, said that Nigeria is in a period when it has become necessary for all of its citizens to reposition their life styles to eschew hatred and rather accommodate one another inspite of their differences.

They also noted that what the country needs most at this trying time is the strong presence of God to hold it together, adding however that love is required.

Bishop Praize, urged Christians and Nigerians at large to emulate the life of the Obanure who lived a sacrificial life and was a man of compassion.

“A look at his life showed that nothing of his was personal to him. He lived the Gospel and was a man whose character preceded him. He is a man who sold all his personal property to expand the church and who has a unique ability to remember people. Pastor Obanure laid great seeds for the kingdom​ of God,” the clergy observed.

Also Pastor Enenche who described the late Obanure as man full of love and compassion said he lived an honest life and could be trusted and was very conscious of God. He lived to preach the word of God and did not just preach to live,” he said.

