AGF should be fired, and President Buhari impeached

The Attorney General of the Federation holds the most important office in our Nation. The Attorney General (AG) is our Chief Law Officer, the Head of the Ministry of Justice, the Chief Constitutionalist and the Legal Adviser to the Executive Branch.

Nigeria needs an Attorney General who is very intelligent, one who protects the fundamental right of every Human, ensures that no Public Official violates the constitution and the oath they swore to and last but not least, his/her loyalty must be to the constitution and the rule of law only. Our current Attorney General, Mr. Abubakar Malami does not fit this bill.

Our Attorney General (AG) continues to violate the rule of law and the constitution he swore to uphold. No Attorney General (AG), President, Public Official or Security Agency has the authority to violate a court order, the rule of law, our constitution or the fundamental right of any Human. Violating the above mentioned amounts to abuse of power and gross misconduct.

Our Attorney General (AG) has refused to obey four separate court orders that compels the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the Former National Security Adviser, Retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki on bail. Sambo Dasuki has been in custody for over two years.

Section 17(2)(e) of our constitution is very clear, in furtherance of social order, the independence and integrity of courts of law shall be secured and maintained. Our Attorney General is destabilizing our social order and abusing his powers by infringing on the powers and independence of our courts.

Violating one court order is unconstitutional and a NO NO not to talk about four. The Attorney General (AG) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have also refused to release Islamic Cleric Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from custody after a court dismissed the charges against him and asked the Government to compensate him for his unlawful imprisonment.

Why are the Judges whose court orders are being violated not holding the Attorney General (AG) and the Department of State Services (DSS) for contempt? Why have they not issued a warrant of arrest for the Attorney General (AG) and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS)?

To even make matters much worse, the Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was approached and they gave a ruling that Sambo Dasuki should be freed on bail but our Attorney General (AG) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have ignored this court ruling as well.

Section 19(d) of our constitution is explicit, Government will respect treaty obligations and international law. Nigeria is the mainstay of ECOWAS. By not obeying the ECOWAS Court judgement, our Attorney General and the Department of State Services (DSS) have both violated the ECOWAS treaty and international law. What kind of message is Nigeria sending to other West African States, Africa and the world?

The Attorney General (AG) and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) should both be fired and made to face our Courts, the ECOWAS Court and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

I am sick to my stomach that our Vice President, His. Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a Seasoned Lawyer, a

Former Attorney General, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a Pastor who swore to defend the constitution is mute about the violation of the rule of law, our constitution and the fundamental rights of two Humans, beyond sick.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, our Judges, the National Judicial Council, our Constitutional Lawyers, the National Assembly and the Press continue to let our Attorney General (AG) and the Department of State Services (DSS) make a mockery of and belittle the Temple of Justice, I weep for Nigeria.

I spoke at length about the Attorney General (AG) because he should know better, he is supposed to be our Chief Law Officer and the Legal Adviser to the Executive. It’s time to put the focus on our President who gives the orders but pretends not to interfere in our judicial process.

I am going to quote one of my favorite Presidents of all time “Theodore Roosevelt”, he said this when he was President “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable. Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him or anyone else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant about him than about anyone else”.

His. Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari implicated himself on national television in his only media chat with Nigerians. Our President said “ Sambo Dasuki will not be released on bail because of the enormity of his crimes”. Who made President Buhari Judge and Jury?

Our President’s statement and the continued detention of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by his administration amounts to abuse of power and gross misconduct, which are both impeachable offenses.

Our President was part of an ECOWAS Presidential delegation that went into Gambia twice a few months ago to help uphold that nation’s constitution and democracy meanwhile he continues to violate ours. After our President is impeached, he should be made to face our Courts, the ECOWAS Court and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On October 31st, 2017, Garba Shehu, our President’s Spokesman said this on Sunrise Daily “The President will not stand against the law of the country. The law of the land is very clear, this country is governed by the constitution, by law and if for any reason anybody runs counter to the law or the constitution of the land then they must account for that”. I am glad this was said on national television.

President Muhammadu Buhari, The Attorney General (AG), Mr. Abubakar Malami and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Daura must account for violating court orders, our constitution, the rule of law and the fundamental rights of two Humans.



Nosa Eweka is an Entrepreneur and a Member of the Benin Royal Family, he can be reached at nosaeweka@yahoo.com