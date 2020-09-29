Opinion: Oyetola at 66: Celebrating technocracy in Osun democracy

By Jimoh OLOREDE

On September 29, 1954, a male infant was birthed. There were jubilations and prayers because the newly arrived gift christened ‘Isiaka Adegboyega Iyanda’ was the first child of a young couple, Mr. and Mrs. Ahmmed Oyetola.

However, never did this couple know that the little child would be ‘father of the man’, technocrat-cum-democrat, captain of industries and first citizen of a state who has been destined to write the name of their family in gold, and who would use his technocracy to nurture the state’s democracy.

Democracy, a political concept with an inherent doctrine of egalitarianism, equality and human rights, is a form of government in which people choose leaders by voting.

Democracy as a system of government cannot drive itself. It’s driven by a government machinery, made up of those who are elected members of society.

The personality of this ‘machinery’ a combination of emotional qualities, perception, orientation, experience, capability and behaviour determines the extent to which ‘democratic doctrines’ or dividends are allowed to manifest in a polity.

Also highly needed as a complement to personality in governance is technocracy, which refers to a system in which people with a lot of knowledge about science or technology control a society.

So, it refers to management or governance of society by technical experts or simply, government by technicians.

The combination of technocracy and personality goes a long way in democratic governance and administration.

A society that is governed by technocracy or meritocracy would obviously be different in functionality and performance from the one that is governed by quackery or mediocrity.

It would be wrong for instance, to examine the functionality or performance of a government without examining the personality of the machinery of that government.

On emotional quality as an element of personality, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is reckoned as an excellent emotion manager.

His tranquillity and mental stability to maintain ‘equilibrium and emotional calmness’ between Mr. Gboyega Oyetola (before being voted into power) and Governor Gboyega Oyetola (after assumption of power) is applaudable.

This commendable disposition of the governor is evidenced in his perception of politics and governance as a service to humanity.

His egalitarian, selfless and quality service delivery corroborates this position.

As an excellent emotion manager, Dr. Gboyega Oyetola is a well-behaved person, whose calmness, gentility and tranquillity are likened to the doves.

His technocracy is what obviously continues to propel the state’s democratic ideals, as clearly demonstrated by the governor’s capability.

His predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is now the Minister of Interior, described Dr. Gboyega Oyetola during the 2018 gubernatorial election campaigns in the state as “Cool, calm and connected”.

What has manifested in less than two years of Oyetola’s governance in terms of developmental strides, shows that Aregbesola is correct, as Osun is now cool and calm with renewed optimism as the governor continues to facilitate many unprecedented developments to the state with his ‘connection’.

The state workforce, which was almost becoming confrontational is now calm and everything is cool and peaceful as workers receive their full salaries, including pensions of retirees, both on which Oyetola led administration has spent more than #53 billion as it has never defaulted in its statutory obligations.

Oyetola’s performance is surprising to many, especially as he ensures that maintenance of expenditure obligations in one sphere of the economy does not affect performance in other areas.

For instance, according to the state’s Commissioner of Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye, the Oyetolaled government has constructed over 480.341 kilometers of road comprising contract-execution, direct labour execution, public private partnership, and collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works.

This confirms the claim by the ministry that the Federal Government has spent more than N113 billion on road constructions in Osun State.

It also confirmed the fact that Oyetola is ‘connected’ and committed to public service for the development of Osun. Oyetola’s achievements in less than two years are unprecedentedly monumental.

If Osun, the 34th lowest federal allocation revenue receiving state, out of the 36 states of the federation, could still record the obvious strides, no state in Nigeria should adduce any reason for nonperformance.

It would take Osun State more than twelve calendar months, (more than a year) for instance, to accumulate what the oil rich states like Bayelsa or Rivers receive from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in just one month.

It sounds unbelievable that despite this parlous financial situation, Osun remains one of the states with lowest unemployment rate in Nigeria.

This might not be unconnected with the recruitment of over twenty thousands cadets for the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme, OYES, and engagement of two thousand two hundred and ten (2, 210) food vendors for Osun pupils’ feeding in elementary schools.

This active youth engagement by the government has drastically reduced crime commission and engendered peace in the state.

It’s noteworthy that Osun is cool and calm not only because the governor is also cool and calm, and continues to develop but also because Osun is lucky to have a master of technocracy in its democracy, and for this, we celebrate Oyetola as he clocks 66 years of age this September 29, 2020.