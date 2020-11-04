Opinion: Happiness in our Country

By Rameez Mahesar

The question of the happiness of a country can be answered by examining how happy her youth is.

Because happiness is the biggest dream that everybody wishes for it to achieve.

If it begins working like a scintillation in the lives of youth, they start contributing unswervingly towards the development of their country.

They can render their services in every platform such as educational institutes, health sectors, media organizations, and business firms, etc.

Let’s spread out this discussion in Pakistan to measure its happiness. However, it is the country of Muslims in which the major proportion of the population is based on youth. Youth contributes close to 70% of the country’s population.

The age bracket of youth in Pakistan is considered betwixt and between 15 and 30 years. Yet this enormous group is under the rule of those who have dissipated their future and are not taking a stab at leaving them a flourishing country.

The significant question for the country, however, is of happiness. This year, on March 20, the latest world happiness report was issued after the World Happiness Day timed to the UN.

This report was based on the survey carried out globally by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations.

It brings to the surface the global happiness from all across the world.

Although it looked into the current global happiness in around 156 countries and placed Finland atop in the list of the happiest countries in the globe.

Whereas countries like, Denmark and Switzerland were ranked as the second and the third number within the happiest countries of the world in a respective manner.

This report was made throughout the coronavirus pandemic on the basis of six parameters such as GDP level, freedom, generosity, life expectancy, social support, and corruption.

To this end, it is a perspicuous argument that challenging times always bring the opportunities to tackle the gruesome problems thus, these countries combated sturdier and ranked to be the highly happiest countries throughout the globe.

A few days earlier, I carried out a poll (on social media) based on the query; why are the Muslim countries not happy in the world?

I garnered a few responses against the query related to happiness. The fragile political leadership, the lack of scientific knowledge, and insufficient education were ranked atop as the topnotch reasons behind the unhappiness.

Though the lack of education might not be the strong reason behind the unhappiness in the country, even the rise in literacy rate does not guarantee happiness.

Let’s jump over this wall to set the feet on another ground to instigate the discussion to find if the lack of education could be the cause of unhappiness.

According to some estimations, the literacy rate in Pakistan is close to 60%. Leaving aside the rest of the proportion of illiterate ratio, let’s investigate the happiness in the circle of literacy.

With this reference, it is explicable to believe that jobs, to some extent, doff the tensions from educated people. But the majority of the literate people are running after the jobs as they are left unemployed, and their minds are fraught with tensions.

As per some reports, the rate of unemployed people in Pakistan has been appraised to reach 6.65 million for the duration of the current fiscal year 2020- 21, matched to 5.80m of the outgoing financial year; in this regard, Pakistan can never touch the heights of happiness if such a massive number of literate people are left unemployed.

Apart from the unemployed people, their counterpart employed people are not equally happy.

The major chunk of the affluent people is happy in name only. However, education can never guarantee happiness because the education system per se in Pakistan from the bottom to top is ruthlessly stricken by multifarious problems. Currently, the religious extremism led aggression in the country is going through the ceiling.

Social media has been getting used far and wide by the people whose minds are fraught with severe hatred for their anti-groups.

This all draws the conclusion of how unhappy the country is.

All is the problem of socialization the country is destitute of. The education system has turned business-oriented culture.

Political culture is not so educated that can perform to bring forth a prosperous setting.

The voting system in the country is not adequate to select the right people to rule the country.

Happiness in the country is believed to be achieved by making the big bucks.

Almost exactly, every aspect of life is connected with having an enormous amount of money the most.

It is a decipherable thing that money is minted to repay; then, why is the money knitted with happiness-ism?