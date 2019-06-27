Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

Barely one week after a helicopter landed on the Benin – Ore Expressway, operators of the flight, Tropical Arctic Logistics Limited (TAL), said the chopper embarked on the medical evacuation for emergency reasons to save a life.

The helicopter company said it got approval from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) which endorsed the clearance for the flight, saying it did not breach any aviation regulations in its bid to conduct life saving operations in collaboration with flying doctors.

Briefing reporters at TAL’s headquarters at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, the Chief Operating Officer, Femi Adeniji said the company was yet to receive any queries or communication from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) concerning the flight.

Adeniji said the company was surprised at the undue outrage following the reportage of the incident when the helicopter was only involved in an operation that is already gaining global traction.

He clarified that the helicopter was never involved in any scheduled flight diversion, adding that “we wish to state that our mission for that flight was to save lives; we immediately swung into action and rushed to the site in record time to pick the individual who is currently recuperating in the hospital.

“We are a licensed logistics company to carry out medical evacuation operations and were engaged to airlift an individual who suffered a serious health challenge while caught in traffic and needed emergency evacuation on the day in question.

“The Benin – Ore Road evacuation was conducted in close collaboration with security agencies, the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police worked assiduously in trying to clear the gridlock caused by the ongoing road construction.

“They directed us to a clear portion of the road where the operation was handled free from any incident.”