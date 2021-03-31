Operatives of Niger state police command arrested a suspect for culpable homicide

Saka Bolaji – Minna

Operatives of Niger state police Command from Kagara division have nabbed one Lawali Danladi over an alleged culpable homicide.

It was gathered that based on credible information on 26/03/2021 at about 0900hrs, Police Operatives swung into action and arrested the suspect, age 20yrs ‘m’ of Kadaura village via Yakila Gunna district of Rafi LGA.

The suspect was alleged to have allegedly killed his wife, one Zulai Lawal ‘f’ of the same address over a misunderstanding in which he beat the victim to coma, and as a result, she died on the spot.

During interrogation, it was further gathered, the police said the suspect confessed to have beaten the victim due to a mere pap argument and fell unconscious, she was rushed to General Hospital Wushishi where she was confirmed dead.



However, the investigation has commenced and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

The Image Maker of the state police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun when contacted, confirmed the story adding that the suspect will be charged immediately investigation is completed