Operation Python Dance: Don’t militarise Nigeria, NUJ tells Military

Conducting military exercise close to the 2019 elections in the country is needful to maintain law and order, but the military has been advised to do that according to rules of engagement and not to militarise Nigeria.This advice came at the weekend from the National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, in Umuahia, while on Christmas vacation, describing highlighted security as very important and a primary responsibility of any government, while pointing out that Operation Python Dance, is for improved security.He expressed belief that Nigerian soldiers are not going to go outside the rules of engagement to harass innocent citizens, noting that as the country is entering into a major election period, there is the need to improve security.The NUJ boss therefore appealed to the military command in the country not to engage in impunity to harass citizens and should abide by the rules of engagements not to directly or indirectly militarise the country to avoid anarchy.Comrade isiguzo therefore advised journalists to be careful within the period of the military exercise, urging them be armed with their identity cards and at all times report the truth.He disclosed that his administration is working closely with the Federal Government to curtail fake news and hate speeches in the country.He stated that his administration is not comfortable on how the issue is eating deep in the country, describing fake news as news based on falsehood.As a union, he said, NUJ will not take it kindly with members’ dissemination of fake news, while urging journalists in the country not to allow themselves to be used to disseminate such fake news and falsehood.NUJ, he said, has reached out to the National Assembly to revisit the issue and come up with a bill and ensure it goes through the legislative principles.NUJ itself, he said, will not allow politicians to use its members in disseminating falsehood, regretting however that over 70% of the news in the social media is fake.Comrade Isiguzo warned that journalists must identify and verify the sources of their stories and should at all times balance their reports, as well as follow their reports to ensure that the story is not false, charging them to “always go out and reach out to respondents”.Speaking on the signing of the electoral bill by the President Muhammadu Buhari, the number one journalist in the country, said a lot of interpretations have been given to the inability of the president to sign the bill, stating that without the bill, Nigeria can still have a credible election.He therefore urged Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to live up to his words, especially as Nigerians are now more prepared and enlightened to know what happens in the system.Comrade Isiguzo pointed out that journalists have also been factored into the forthcoming election as critical partners in the Nigerian project, disclosing that the union has consulted security agencies in the country for a working understanding with journalists during the election period next year.He used the opportunity to announce that Presidential debate organised by the union comes up on 19th January, 2019 and will have five political parties, APC, PDP, YPP, ACPN and AMN in participation, stating also that his administration is going to re-launch the Nigeria Union of Journalists in 2019, regretting that the union has been shut out in certain arrears in the country that it should be part of.Speaking on how it has been as the national President of NUJ, Comrade Isiguzo said he is in on familiar ground, having been in the system under various capacities, pointing out that at inception, his administration had noticed a few things in the system, adding “we are handling it. There is a new dawn in NUJ”.He also pointed out that some challenges are facing his administration, which he said before now is the issue of check-off dues as a major challenge, adding that his administration has been able to attack that.His administration, he said, has also revisited the NUJ constitution over certain issues, disclosing that the secretariat staff has been paid their salaries up to date to motivate them, while the union has reached to media employers over non-payment of salaries, adding that union is coming up with strategies on how not to owe journalists by their employers, stating that the union’s intervention has led to some media houses paying their staff salaries up to date.He added that less than one month in office, his administration had sent not less than 100 journalists to a seminar in Lagos, pointing out that such seminars, workshops and trainings will continue as it is very important to enable journalists in the country improve on their productivity.On behalf of NUJ, he condoled with the family of former President of Nigeria, late Shehu Shagari and the people of Nigeria over his demise, adding that Shagari died when his advice is needed especially over the forthcoming election in the country.