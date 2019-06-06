Operation Puff Adder: Police nab 2, 175 kidnap, robbery suspects

…Recover 19, 009 live ammunition, others . IGP seeks tougher laws to deal with crimes

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The police through its ‘Operations Puff Adder’ said on Wednesday that it have arrested 2, 175 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, murderers and cultists between April 5 and June 5.

Also, the operation has resulted in the police rescuing 63 kidnapped victims unhurt and the recovery of 834 arms, 19, 009 live ammunition and two rocket launchers among others.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “Operation Puff Adder; the journey so far,” gave the breakdown of the arrests as follows; 852 armed robbers, 865 murderers, 359 cultists and 99 others.

On the arms recovered, he said 834 arms, including two rocket launchers, 19, 009 live ammunitions with Oyo State recording the highest number of 9, 500 live ammunitions.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said that the police are re-jigging their strategies to ensure proactive interception of illicit weapons destined to our country and at the same time mop up un-authorised weapons in circulation.

Therefore, he has called for tougher legislations against kidnapping and banditry, including possible state seizure of assets linked to illicit proceeds from kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

This, the inspector general believes, will act as a strong disincentive to potential kidnappers and other violent criminals.

Adamu made the call on Wednesday while addressing a delegation of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Nasarawa State chapter led by Alhaji Aminu Maifata, who paid him the traditional Sallah in Abuja.

He noted that the call has become necessary against the increasingly daring resort to these forms of crimes by criminal elements in the society and seized the opportunity of the visit to appraise the visitors on the successes recorded by ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in the ongoing fight against criminal elements across the country.

Adamu stated that since the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ on April 5 till date, 63 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt by police operatives.

According to him, while a good number of the cases are already being prosecuted in courts across the country, many of the cases are still under active investigation owing largely to the complexity of investigating and managing organised crimes.

While commending his men for a good job, the IGP stated that the mind-boggling size of the arrests and arms recovered so far is a testament to the efficacy of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ and more importantly, to the unalloyed and unwavering support of the public to the police and other security agencies.

In a related development, troops of the 143 Battalion on Tuesday in an ambush dealt a heavy blow on a large number of terrorists who were withdrawing along Kubu Village.

The victory came following credible information of a planned terrorist attack on the 114 Task Force Battalion, E Company locations at Izge Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, “troops of 143 Battalion laid an ambush on the terrorists’ withdrawal route along Kubu Village.

“Consequently, the terrorists entered the ambush which resulted in the death of unconfirmed number of the criminals. The troops also recovered four AK 47 rifles, one 81 millimetre mortar, assorted ammunitions, two Hilux vehicles and one pumping machine.”

There was no casualty on the part of the army.

Meanwhile, the army has commended those who availed the troops the information that led to the success of the operation and further enjoined members of the public to be more forthcoming to security agencies with useful information about the terrorists and other criminals.