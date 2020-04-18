The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff Malam Abba Kyari.



OPEC made this known in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Malam Mohammad Barkindo, on Saturday.



Kyari died in a Lagos hospital on Friday from complications related to COVID-19, according to reports.



“It was with profound shock and sadness that I learnt of the tragic passing of Malam Abba Kyari. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.



“We have lost an outstanding public servant par excellence and all Nigerians will feel his loss.



“On behalf of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), I would like to offer our sincere condolences to you, Mr President, his family and the entire people of our great country, Nigeria,’’ he said

He described Kyari as a gallant public servant, fiercely loyal to the common good.



“When one was in his company, it was very clear that he was somebody who joined public service for all the right reasons.



“While this is of course a time of profound sorrow, we also take succour from his exemplary life, his courage, his dedication to duty and love of country.



“Kyari’s passing is another stark reminder of how Covid-19 has cast a terrible shadow over all of humanity.



“At this dreadful hour, we give thanks for your strong leadership and look to the timeless principles of cooperation and fraternity among all nations and peoples of the world to guide us through the darkest period in living memory,’’ he added

Barkindo prayed Almighty Allah to give the President, and Nigerians the fortitude to bear this rude shock.



“Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this tragic time. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect.



Also, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, said Abba Kyari would be remembered for his commitment and dedication to work.



Kyari on his twitter handle @MKKyari wrote “Vintage Malam Abba Kyari. Bold, factual, passionate and with profound faith in the persuasions of Mr President. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and have mercy upon him.



“May Allah forgive Malam Abba Kyari and have mercy upon him. Was truly a good man, profoundly faithful and loyal to our country.”