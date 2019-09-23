The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, has told the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, that he is ready to support the state police command in strengthening the security architecture in the state.

Speaking at the weekend, during a courtesy call on the police commissioner in his office in Ikeja, Aare Adams said efforts are on to work out effective modalities in fighting insecurity in the state.

He admitted that the partnership between the police and the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), which he heads, is beginning to yield positive results with other relevant groups coming on board as partners in progress.

Adams informed the police boss of the various efforts he has put in place since the Inspector- General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu and the South West governors said they were ready to work with the OPC under his leadership in combating insecurity across the South West.

Part of the efforts put in place, he said, is the convocation of the South West Security Stakeholders’ Group, a meeting comprising all relevant security groups across the South West and the unveiling of a roadmap towards achieving the set objectives.

“So far, we have made significant progress since the inspector general expressed the readiness of the police to work with the OPC under my leadership. It is on this note that I said the OPC and the police are partners in progress.

“We have started work in earnest and everybody can attest to the fact that our efforts are beginning to yield positive results, especially, now that it is obvious that the rate of insecurity in the South West has reduced tremendously in the past few weeks.

“We have set the pace and the signs are there for everybody to see that we are ready to secure the South West and make the region safe for Nigerians,” he stated.

Responding, the Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu expressed optimism that Lagos state is becoming peaceful with zero tolerance for crime, asserting that the police are on top of the security situation in the country.

Muazu added that the foundation laid by his predecessors in the state has really helped the police in making significant breakthroughs in creating a workable synergy between the police and the people at the grassroots.

“In recent time, the state of insecurity has taken the centre stage across the country. However, I want to assure you that we are committed to providing the best security to Lagosians.

“We are committed to make the state safe for residents and in doing our job, we are ready to partner with individuals or groups that can help the police to curb the spate of insecurity in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole,” the police boss added.