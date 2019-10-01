The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has taken a swipe at the Federal Government over the continued detention of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, even as it described the waterways bill sent to the legislature as a ploy to make the states redundant.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Oguntimehin, the group said the prolonged detention and government’s refusal to obey court order is nothing but lawlessness.

Read Also: 161 Nigerians arrive from Libya

“It is obvious that the Federal Government is playing politics with Sowore’s detention. Where on earth did a democratically elected president flaunt the law and refused court orders? The Federal Government is treating the judiciary with contempt and it is sad.

“With democracy under President Muhammadu Buhari, the numbers of Federal Government detainees are growing by the day. Before the new judgment, there had been an existing court order for his release, yet the Federal Government didn’t blink an eye on the issue and Nigerians have been reacting, because the situation is affecting the image of the country in the international world.

“We cannot continue to fold our arms and behave as if nothing is wrong. If the Federal Government continue this way, that means we are heading towards becoming a lawless nation and that portends a grave danger to the nation.”

The OPC noted that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in a ruling on Monday had ordered that Sowore be remanded in custody until Friday, October 4.

The justice gave the order after the Department of State Services (DSS) rearraigned Sowore before another Federal High Court.

The DSS had earlier refused to release Sowore after another competent Court had ordered the release of the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

In her interjection, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, said she will not entertain an oral application for bail. She advised the defence to within a short period file an application for bail for both defendants.

“With the new ruling, it is obvious that the Federal Government is using the institution and the paraphernalia of office of the presidency to suppress human rights and cow oppositions. And the world is watching as we continually abuse other people’s rights at will,” he said.

Godwin Idagu