Oparanozie controversy won’t go away, as Falcons tackle CSKA

The controversy surrounding the non-invitation of Super Falcons skipper and forward, Desire Oparanozie to the Turkey International Cup which kicked off on Monday will simply not go away, even as the team gears up for its first game against Russian champions, CSKA Moscow.

The NFF had through its media director, Demola Olajire, said the player was not being victimised and should go and improve on her game to make a return to the team.

In a quick response on her twitter handle, Oparanozie, quipped that most players who have been taken to Turkey have not played football at competitive level for two years and were picked, while she plays every week in Sweden.

She therefore queried what other improvement they want her to make as skipper of the national team. The NFF was yet to react to her latest tweet, after she has earlier said she was not surprised at her non-invitation.

Oparanozie is thought to being punished for leading players’ insurrection at the last Women’s World Cup, after their allowances were not paid by the NFF.

This is coming as four players originally listed for the tourney by new Coach of the team, Randy Waldrum, have dropped out of the team.

They are Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade and Benfiica of Portugal’s Christy Uchechi, who cited administrative reasons for sitting out the tourney. Perhaps their invite reached their clubs late.

Paris fc goalie, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Ngozi Okobi are out due to injuries. No replacements have been named for them, as the tournament hots up.

Meantime the Falcons will kick-start the tournament Tuesday against CSKA Moscow. Their next game will be against the Uzbekistan national team, while their last group game on Friday will be against fellow Africans, Equatorial Guinea, which has been making steady rise in women’s football. Two teams are expected to make it to the next stage pof the tourney from the group.