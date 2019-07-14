Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has condoled with the National Leader of the Pan -Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the killing of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin on Friday.

In a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, the Ife monarch described the killing of the daughter of the 93- year- old Pa Fasoranti along the Benin/Ore expressway as unfortunate and condemnable.

Oba Ogunwusi expressed huge dissatisfaction about the state of insecurity in the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently put an end to the incessant kidnapping and robbery attacks which have led to the untimely deaths of many innocent people.

“Securing lives and properties of Nigerians is the primary responsibility of the government. What is happening to us in Yorubaland at the moment if not urgently curtailed by the government may force our people to come with a communal security approach which may not augur well for the unity of this country we have always laboured for.

“This is a disgusting payback to a man like Pa Fasoranti, who has lived his life for the stability of this country. It is the height of terrorism which is highly condemnable, regardless of the tribes involved; no one deserves to be killed.

“It is sad to realize that Nigeria that used to be safe and conducive for all forms of legitimate activities has been reduced to an insecure entity where innocent citizens now lose their lives and properties to some faceless miscreants on daily basis.

“This sad development is no doubt a wakeup call on the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government, particularly, to be ruthless in the fight against terrorism in any form in order to restore the peace and sanity of the country so that our people will not be compelled to take the law in their own hands.

“I condole Pa Reuben Fasoranti, his immediate family and the Olakunrin family on this irreparable loss. I pray that the almighty Olodumare (God) will comfort and uphold the families,” the traditional ruler said.