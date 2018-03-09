When Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi storm Ilisan Remo

It was a day to remember last week Saturday, March 6, 2018 for the people of Ilisan Ogun in state and its environs when the town play host to one of its biggest visitor in recent time during the 8th year coronation anniversary of his Royal Highness Oba Michael Olufemi Mojeed Sonuga (Daniyan II) the Olofin of Ilisan-Remo, Ogun state as Ooni of Ife his imperial majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwunwusi (Oloja 11) stormed the town with his entourage for the 8th year anniversary

It was double celebration in Ilisan as the town also witnessed the installation of 8 new chiefs. Hon Oladipupo Adebutu was installed as Sobaloju of Ilisan land, while his wife Chief (Mrs.)Adenike Adebutu was installed as Yeye Sobaloju of Ilisan Remo

Other people that were installed were Prof. Olugbenga Obajimi Adebawo as Baamowe of Ilisan Remo with his wife Dr. Adedayo Olubanke Adebawo as Yeye Baamowe of Ilisan Remo. Bonsue fuji king, Chief Adewale Ayuba Saliu and his wife Chief (Mrs.) Azuka -Ego Saliu were installed as Aare Tadese and Yeye Tadese of Ilisan Remo respectively.

Chief (Dr) Abiodun Waheed Osinowo and chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Mulikat Osinowo his wife were installed as Asojuoba and Yeye Asojuoba of Ilisan Remo. Otunba Solomon Oladipo Solarin and his wife chief (Mrs.) Margret Afolake Solarin now have the titles of Gbadero and Yeye Gbadero of Ilisan respectively with Chief Dipo Shonowo and his wife chief (Mrs.)Olufunmilola Shonowo the new Aare Ademo and Yeye are Ademo of Ilisan Remo, while Oba Adetola Emaanuel king and his wife chief (Mrs.) Aderonke Emmanuel king were installed as Borokoni and Yeye Borokini of Ilisan Remo

Speaking while cutting the anniversary cake in an elaborate occasion that was anchored by season presenter Ajikeokin, and chair by sir (Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Oba Enitan stated the importance of unity among the Yoruba’s which he says will go in long way in making Yoruba a good example for other people

Chairman of the organizing committee Aare Wemmy Olumide Osude in his remark eulogized the contribution of Ilisan social club, club exclusive, Babcock university, Adron Homes and individual donors for their immense support in making this year coronation anniversary a success



Ajibade Alabi