Onyeama visits demolished Nigerian building in Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has visited the demolished building at the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

In a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Onyeama visited the Commission in Ghana while representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 8.

READ ALSO: Recruitment: NDLEA releases list of successful candidates

The minister inspected the demolished building in the Nigerian High Commission, which is yet to be rebuilt.

During an interactive session with a cross-section of the Nigerian community in Ghana, Onyeama assured them that government remains seized with all the issues affecting Nigerians in Ghana.

He urged Nigerians to remain good Ambassadors of the country abroad.