Onslaught on Saraki, Ekweremadu horrendous -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the onslaught against Senators Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu describing the development as horrendous political situation.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Nigerians should note the resort to intimidation by the APC-led federal government and urged all democrats all over the world to condemn this act by the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “This morning too, the Federal Government in conjunction with with an expelled member of our party, Senator Buruji Kashamu started procuring warrant of arrest on the leadership of the PDP.

As we speak, we are aware that a warrant has been procured from a compromised judicial officer to arrest the leadership of the PDP.

“We are the custodian of our party rules and regulations and we are determined in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on how we run our party and the decisions we take as the leadership of the party.

As such, any attempt by any unscrupulous Nigerian to seek to destroy our party would be totally resisted.”

The party , however , congratulated members and leaders of the PDP on the defections and abandonment of the APC in the Senate.

He said the situation as we have today, “has clearly shown to the entire world that the government of President Buhari has been abandoned by Nigerians. Nigerians now look up to the PDP to provide the leadership in 2019 that will guarantee good governance for our people.

“We thank all the Senators and we assure them of cooperation within the PDP. I wish to tell you that more members of the APC in both chambers of the National Assembly, State Assemblies and even among governors are coming to join the PDP all in the interest of good governance for the people of our country. I thank you very much,” he added.