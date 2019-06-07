Onome Ebi joins Common Goal ahead of Women’s World Cup

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi, with over 80 international caps, has become the third Nigerian to join the Common Goal movement.

Ebi, 36, currently playing for Chinese Super League club Henan Huishang, has pledged 1% of her football salary to help young people around the world through football charities.

She becomes the third Nigerian in Common Goal, after Serie A and Super Eagles defender Willian Troost-Ekong of Udinese, and Brighton defender, Leon Balogun.

Last week Common Goal reached 100 players and gender parity for the first time – with exactly 50 male and 50 female players.

Ebi, who leads Nigeria into action against hosts France, South Korea and Norway, who the Super Falcons take on in their first group match this Saturday, June 8, is the first African woman taking part in this summer’s World Cup to join the diverse social impact movement.

Since launching 20 months ago with a single player, Juan Mata, Common Goal has so far generated US$1.4 million for football charities empowering youth around the world.

There will be a full squad of 23 Common Goal members taking part in the Women’s World Cup, including US stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and Christine Sinclair, the Canadian legend, who like Ebi is also playing in her fifth World Cup.

Ebi said: “I’d like to thank God for letting me have the chance to appear in my 5th Women’s World Cup. It’s never an easy journey. I’ve worked really hard for it and now I am really excited.

“I’ve always had a dream of giving back to society because I know what I went through when I was growing up and I know what the young ones are facing at present, especially in my country, Nigeria. I want to help younger ones achieve their goals and I can do this through Common Goal.”

Balogun welcomed his fellow Nigerian international to Common Goal: “Welcome to this wonderful team Onome. Thanks for joining the cause and as they say all great things come in threes – so welcome as the 3rd member of the Nigerian football squad, along with William Ekong and myself, to join this incredible movement. So let’s soar and keep the flag flying high!”

This latest first for Common Goal means that seven teams at the Women’s World Cup will have Common Goal players in their squad, with more female players expected to join soon.

Juan Mata was quick to welcome Ebi to the Common Goal collective on social media. He added: “I am so impressed and humbled by how many women are stepping forward into leadership positions and taking charge of changing lives through football.

Onome is a true leader and a pioneer of the women’s game in Nigeria and beyond. I wish her all the best for her 5th World Cup this summer and hope that she inspires more players, both female and male to find out more about Common Goal.”