Edward Onoja, running mate of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, in the November 16 gubernatorial election, has been sworn in as the deputy governor of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Kogi government house on Monday.

READ ALSO Just in: Kogi Assembly begins screening of Deputy Governor-Nominee, Onoja



The ceremony followed his confirmation by the Kogi state house of assembly.

Bello had sent the name of Onoja, his former chief of staff, to the assembly following the removal of Simon Achuba, his former deputy.