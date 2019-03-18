Onnoghen accuses FG of tampering with his assets declaration form

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Embattled suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen on Monday urged the tribunal to note that his assets declaration Form 001 which the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) tendered as exhibits in his ongoing trial have been tampered with and were not in it present state in loose forms with some pages mutilated.

Onnoghen made the allegation as the prosecution tendered his 2014 and 2016 assets declaration forms at the tribunal when the trial resumed yesterday on the six count charge before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The prosecution yesterday opened his case and called it’s 1st witness, James Akpalla, a Senior Investigative Officer with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), who in the course of his testimony tendered six separate exhibits including justice Onnoghen’s 2014 and 2016 assets declaration forms in support of his evidence against Onnoghen.

However when the documents were shown to the defendant, Onnoghen through his counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) after a careful look at the documents observed that they have been tampered with.

According to him, the 2014 form has become “loose, part of it mutilated and has become blue in a way.”

Awomolo made a similar observation on Justice Onnoghen 2016 asset declaration form which he said have some duplications and omission of some pages.

“We have some reservation on the documents, we will not object in the interest of justice but we have reservations that would be addressed at the end of the day”, the senior lawyer stated.