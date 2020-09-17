Only the rich will use petrol cars by 2022 — DPR

Sarki Auwalu, director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), said that the federal government is committed to ensuring in the next few years that most vehicles in Nigeria are fuelled by autogas.

During the oversight visit of the House of Representatives committee on petroleum resources (upstream) to the DPR headquarters, Auwalu made this disclosure on Wednesday, September 16, in Lagos.

He noted that gas was a cheaper and cleaner alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

The DPR director further stressed that deepening gas utilisation would mitigate the impact of the recent deregulation of the PMS sector.

“Nigerians should have a choice of energy they want to use. That is price freedom. We want motorists to switch to autogas (CNG, LPG, or LNG) because it is cheaper and cleaner than petrol.

“In the next two years, PMS will be for people who have money. We believe that this will reduce the cost of transportation, which will positively affect other sectors of the economy,” the DPR boss said.

Auwalu said that engagements with stakeholders had already started on the conversion and colocation of autogas at existing petrol stations across the country.

Daily Times recalls that the Federal Government had recently increased the petrol pump price and has raised different opinions in the country.