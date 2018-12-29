Only restructuring will save Nigeria, Ohanaeze insists

The President General of apex Igbo organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has again charged Ndigbo to look out only for candidates with sincere restructuring agenda and cast their votes for them.Chief Nwodo told assemblage of Ndigbo that compromises intellectuals and traditional rulers in Obollo -Etiti, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state on Thursday that only restructuring the political system will save the country from the current state of inertia in governance prevalent in the land.Speaking as Chairman at the presentation of a book, ‘Obollo icons’ published by a non-political group, Obollo Development Association, ODA, Chief Nwodo said that the people should vote for a system that would help Nigeria join the rest of the World in the emerging global index .His media aide, Emeka Atama in a statement said Nwodo enjoined the people to show more than passing interest in the on-going electioneering in the country and pick leaders that would take the country a higher and better level.Chief Nwodo said that good representation in government is dependent on the type of choice the people make during voting as he urged them to make wise voting decisions.The Ohanaeze President said Ndigbo and the rest of the country should think of having a political system that will help them join the rest of the emerging technology driven world.Chief Nwodo said that the understanding going on between Ohanaeze and other ethnic nationalities in the country is aimed at creating a better Nigeria where justice will be the basis existence.Also speaking at the occasion, the Rector of the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Prof Augustine Nweze who reviewed the book stressed the importance of community development as basis for national development.The Chief book presenter, a Port Harcourt construction engineer Finbarrs Ezema also encouraged development organizations to help government in uplifting their towns and villages.The Chairman of the Obollo Development Association (ODA), the organizers of the event, Mr Ike Abonyi, enumerated the community development efforts of the group and urged for support.The ceremony attracted top government officials, legislators as well academia and students.