By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has informed the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the leadership crisis in the state House of Assembly that there is only one House in Bauchi.

The governor stated this on Monday in Bauchi when he receiving the 12-member committee of the House of Representatives who were in the state to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crisis rocking the state assembly over the emergence of two speakers.

‎Gov. Bala stated that “as far as we are concerned, there is only one House in Bauchi state. Elections have been conducted, I was privileged to sign the proclamation and elections were held with the clerk and the symbol of authority in the House chamber and within the time line.”

Bala, who acknowledged that some members were not present during the election of presiding officers, however, noted that it is very sad for people representing their constituencies to be excluded in the discharge of their parliamentary exercise.

He said that the state government is ashamed with the crisis that rocked the state House of Assembly almost a month ago, adding that “we are really ashamed with the situation in Bauchi; I and my colleague, the distinguished senator of repute, who is a ranking senator to me, all to find ourselves in this logjam.

“Certainly, it is a shame to us as distinguished senators, where you have two distinguished senators managing the affairs of the state. We will never in our culture and tutelage to undermine the importance and respect the parliament has as the second arm of government.”

The governor said however, that, politics is dynamic with some of the democratic manifestation coming with crisis, some salutary and some negative, even as he reiterated his loyalty to the people of the state, respect for the autonomy and sacrosanct nature of the legislature.

He added that the state government will not pre-empt what the House of Representatives committee on the Bauchi Assembly leadership impasse is going to do, but would rather give the committee all the necessary support required to do a thorough job.

‎Chairman of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee, Rep. Musa Sarki Adah said the committee was constituted by the speaker of the House of Representatives to investigate the crisis that bedevilled the Bauchi state House of Assembly.

He said that “as a result of the crisis, an ugly incident happened in the history of parliament in Bauchi state where two speakers emerged in the election of the House leaders.”

Rep. Adah explained that the subsequent closure of the House has not only halted legislative proceedings, but has also deprived the electorate of representation in the assembly.

“Our concern is to find solution so that the progress of this state can continue without hindrance. So by the act of what happened, the good people of Bauchi state have been deprived of good representation with the assembly closed for almost one month now after inauguration,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the committee has commenced sitting at the Command Guest House, Bauchi and is set to accept both written and oral testimonies from citizens of the state.