Only Nigerians can fix own leadership problems, says Obasanjo

By Abiodun Taiwo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigerians have a greater role to play in fixing the leadership lapses bedeviling the country, adding that as a nation, it has a long way to go as far as good leadership is concerned.

Obasanjo stated that people of other nationalities could only advise the country on what they thought was right, but only Nigerians themselves could fix the challenges.

The former president spoke at the weekend, shortly after he was conferred with a leadership award by the Treasure House of God (THG) Church, Abeokuta, as part of activities marking the 60th birthday and retirement of the Senior Pastor of the church, Seye Senfuye.

Senfuye, a former AccountantGeneral in Ogun State and the Senior Special Assistant to the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, bowed out of service in August, after 35 years in service.

Obasanjo, speaking during a thanksgiving service organised for Senfuye, held at the THG, said every Nigerian has a role to play in moving the country forward.

He said: “If we are talking about leadership in Nigeria, there is still a lot to continue to do for the country, and for those of us who have enjoyed the privilege of the position we have attained, we must not shirk in our responsibility of the duty that still lies ahead.

You, I and everybody here now know that Nigeria is not where it should be. “And who will put Nigeria where it should be?

Not people from America; not people from Europe; not people from Asia; it’s you and I here in Nigeria.

And if we fail to say what we should say, when we should, we will be liable. We will be liable here, we will be liable hereafter.

My prayer is that the responsibility that God has given to us by keeping us alive, we will live up to it.”