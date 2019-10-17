Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with the victims of Wednesday petrol tanker fire in Onitsha, Anambra.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the PDP was shocked by the devastating fire outbreak.

He described the incident as heartbreaking and traumatising.

“The PDP is deeply saddened by the tragic occurrence, particularly the painful death of our compatriots, including the mother and child who lost their lives in the inferno that also razed houses, shops and other valuables.

Onitsha

“Indeed, our party mourns. Our hearts ache as our prayers go out to the victims and the families of the deceased, who are now in anguish over their excruciating losses.

Oil discovery in Gongola Basin will attract foreign investment, generate employment, says NAPE

“Our party commiserates with the government and people of Anambra and prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased.’’

Ologbondiyan urged “public-spirited’’ individuals and organisations to support the government in finding succour for the victims over their losses.

He called for an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the fire disaster and circumstances that might have frustrated timely intervention in the tragedy.

“This is primarily to ensure that measures are put in place to forestall a re-occurrence, as the safety and well-being of all Nigerians remain paramount to our party,’’ he said. (NAN)