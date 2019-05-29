Onitsha market defies court order, holds election

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Anambra state Commissioner for Commerce, Market Development and Wealth Creation, Dr. Christian Madubuko and officials of the Amalgamated Market Traders of Anambra state (AMATAS) have conducted the controversial Onitsha Bridgehead Market election in disobedience of the subsisting order of a state High Court.

The election was almost a walk over as virtually all the contestants were returned unopposed with only the position of President-General being contested by Sunday Obinze and Ikechukwu Orizu.

Obinze won the election with 317 votes as against Orizu’s 21 votes. But, Orizu is crying foul, saying that he was not present at Achebe Stadium, Fegge, Onitsha, venue of the election and alleged that he was impersonated by somebody to give the election a semblance of credibility.

Others who were elected unopposed were Sunday Aniagbaso, vice- chairman; Sylvester Molokwu, second vice- chairman; Daniel Egbigwe, secretary; Michael Umezulike, assistant secretary; Sunday Okoye, financial secretary and Sunday Egbo, treasurer.

In his speech after the election which was held under the heavy presence of security operatives and touts, the commissioner asked the winners to ensure they lead the people truthfully, with love and peace.

He also advised them to extend their hands of fellowship to their opponents, saying that the time has come when market elections in the state should be restructured, so that traders would be given opportunity to vote and be voted for.

But, the opponents decried the glaring disobedience of the subsisting order of court. Spokesman for the group, Chief Peter Okala, said that an Onitsha High Court had given an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from conducting the election into the various offices of the Bridgehead Market pending the hearing and the determination of the substantive suit.

Speaking to the press shortly after the election, Okala said it was unfortunate that the state government had been brought to public purview again for the wrong reasons.

He accused the commissioner of encouraging and perpetuating impunity by defying the order of a competent court of jurisdiction, asserting that Madubuko has declared war between him and the traders of Bridgehead.

“We had followed due process and rule of law and approached the court, made petitions to all relevant offices, including the commissioner, yet he failed in his duties to investigate our petitions.”

“Madubuko having disobeyed the court to hold the election, what he did was to give us an open cheque to resort to self -help and called on Governor Willie Obiano to as a matter of urgency sack Madubuko before he brings further embarrassment to his government, accusing him of prodding the traders to take laws into their hands,” he added.

Okala said they have implicit faith in the judiciary and its ability to liberate them from this quagmire, saying that the judiciary has done it before and will do it again.

