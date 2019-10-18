

Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has opened a bank account to assist victims of Wednesday’s fire disaster in some parts of the commercial city of Onitsha.



The platform known as Anambra State Victims Support Account is domiciled with Fidelity Bank (5030105029) and would administered by trustees of the Anambra State Security Trust Fund led by Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, Chairman of Chisco Group.



According to a statement Friday morning, signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba and sent to Daily Times, Governor Willie Obiano took the decision to open the Victims Support Account in response to the outpour of concerns by many Anambra citizens who have expressed readiness to assist the victims of the unfortunate fire incident.



The statement said that the government of Anambra state is grateful for the show of solidarity by those who are moved by the tragedy in such time of grief, adding that it was a clear testimony of the spirit of oneness among the people and urged them to donate generously in order to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.

“Since the fire of Wednesday, October 16, 2019, which occurred when a tanker laden with petrol fell on Upper Iweka in Onitsha and led to a fire that spread up to Ochanja Market through the open drainage, a lot of people have been seeking from the government how they can assist the victims. The government is grateful to these people and many others who are moved by the tragedy. Truly, we are brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

All Anambra indigenes, friends, in laws and well wishers are encouraged to give generously to our brothers and sisters who are now all of a sudden in dire need of assistance. Let us demonstrate, once more, our famed abundance of humanism,” Adinuba stated.

Continuing, the Commissioner said the Governor is seeking ways and means to strengthen the state fire service to make it more effective and responsive to the needs of the people.

“Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has initiated a move to grant the Anambra State Fire Service greater autonomy. Subject to approval by the Anambra State House of Assembly, the law setting up the state Fire Service will be amended to make it independent of the state Ministry of Public Utilities or any other ministry. The autonomy will free it from unnecessary bureaucratic encumbrances and enable it to respond more effectively to the challenges of its mandate.

“Consequently, the agency will have as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi, mni, who is currently the Special Adviser to the Anambra State Governor on Creative Security as well as Coordinator of the Anambra State Integrated Security System.

“Once again, Governor Obiano and, indeed, the entire Anambra State Government thank all Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, for their solidarity since the fire of October 16. Anambra State will always be the Light of the Nation,” the statement concluded.