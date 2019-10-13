Two frontline advocates of digital government in Nigeria, BudgIT Co-founder, Seun Onigbinde and Hamzat Lawal, founder of Follow The Money, have been listed by a global policy platform among the 100 most influential people in digital government 2019, alongside Amanda Smith of the UK and Audrey Tang of Taiwan.

The policy platform, Apolitical, showcases a global spread of innovative work by celebrating pioneering activists, politicians, civil servants, and academics who are making valuable contributions towards using digital technology to promote good governance globally.

It recognises high-profile icons working to raise the profile of digital transformation and illuminates those working behind the scenes whose efforts are driving government into the future.

Hamzat Lawal, an anti-corruption activist who has been listed two years consecutively, says “I am honoured to appear again on Apolitical’s global list of influential people, along with other global icons.

Hamzat Lawal

“This recognition indicates the need to do more to drive good governance and eliminate bottlenecks and opacity in government, using technology.”

Lawal’s Follow The Money is using mobile and web technology to close the information gap between citizens and government, especially in marginalised grassroots communities.

Seun Onigninde said the award is another challenge for his organization to intensify its efforts to promote fiscal transparency and public-sector accountability by using creative technology to simplify public information and stimulating a community of active citizens.

“We also intend to enable their right to demand accountability, institutional reforms, efficient service delivery and equitable society,”he stated, adding that “the honour is highly appreciated, but the challenge is what matters most.”

Apolitical’s Executive Chairman, Lisa Witter, added that “the list celebrates people behind the tremendous progress around digital to solve policy issues and design better services for citizens around the world.”